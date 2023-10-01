LCU extends their win streak to 11

GOODWELL, Ok. (KALB) - The Wildcats continue to dominate their conference schedule and extended their already impressive 10-game win streak to 11 in their 29-17 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State. With this game in the books, the Wildcats move to 4-0 in SAC conference play.

This was LCU’s first “grind it out” game of the season where they had to win the game on the ground and seal the deal on the defensive end. The Wildcat still managed to by double digits.

Daylon Charles and Devin Briscoe combined for 220 rushing yards and Taevion Cunningham added 92 rushing yards with a touchdown. Sal Palermo also added a rushing touchdown on 14 carries and 65 yards.

Multiple Wildcats also showed out on defense. Tyren Young, Ernest Simon and Logan Brimmer all had three tackles and helped get huge 4th quarter stops to put the game away.

LCU will continue to defend that win streak of theirs Saturday, October 7th to host North American at Wildcat Field. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.