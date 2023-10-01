LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

LSU vs. Ole Miss
LSU vs. Ole Miss(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, MS. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU falls in a nailbiter over No. 20 Ole Miss 55-49 on Saturday, September 30.

This was a thriller with both teams combining for almost 100 points and over 1,200 yards of offense.

QB Jayden Daniels threw 4 touchdowns for over 400 yards and no interceptions, while also running for over 100 yards with a rushing touchdown.

LSU will be back on the road taking on the Missouri Tigers in Missouri on Saturday, October 7.

Kick off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnell Jones
Arrest made for shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville
Sterling T. Brown
Alexandria man found guilty of second-degree murder of father
Super Bowl 59 will be played on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans
Peabody graduate spearheading Super Bowl 59 Host Committee
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 5 Play of the Week
2023 5th Quarter Week 5 Scores