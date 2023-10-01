Postal worker killed in hit-and-run crash in Houston

Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending...
Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending it into a ditch. The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a postal worker.

Investigators say the postal worker was attempting to make a left-hand turn around 3 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Ford Expedition tried to go around him. The Expedition driver clipped the corner of the mail truck, sending it into a ditch.

The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him. Witnesses came to the postal worker’s aid by pushing the truck off him, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the Expedition driver fled the scene, and they are now trying to find that person.

Investigators have the Expedition’s license plate number and witness descriptions of the suspect. They went to the home the SUV was registered to, and a person there claimed it was stolen.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 5 Play of the Week
2023 5th Quarter Week 5 Scores
Donnell Jones
Arrest made for shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville
Sterling T. Brown
Alexandria man found guilty of second-degree murder of father
Super Bowl 59 will be played on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans
Peabody graduate spearheading Super Bowl 59 Host Committee

Latest News

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
The Northwestern State football team had its chances Saturday night to write the ending it...
The Northwestern State football team had its chances Saturday night to write the ending it wanted.
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
LCU vs OPSU HIGHLIGHTS 093023
LCU vs OPSU HIGHLIGHTS 093023