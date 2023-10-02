Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Gerald L. King for one count of second-degree murder.

APD responded to the 1600 block of Vance Avenue on October 1 in reference to a victim, identified as Lakeshia Davis, 44, who was found dead from stab wounds.

King is wanted in connection with the case. He is described as a Black male, 5′9″ and weighing 150 pounds.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

