Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death

Gerald L. King
Gerald L. King(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Gerald L. King for one count of second-degree murder.

APD responded to the 1600 block of Vance Avenue on October 1 in reference to a victim, identified as Lakeshia Davis, 44, who was found dead from stab wounds.

King is wanted in connection with the case. He is described as a Black male, 5′9″ and weighing 150 pounds.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cenla residents and local vendors met under the flag in Pineville for the Fifth Saturday Market.
Fifth Saturday Market under the Flagpole in Pineville drawing larger crowds
The Rapides Parish Courthouse saw about 80 voters per hour as polls opened up.
First day of early voting sees a large turnout in Rapides Parish
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 5 Play of the Week
Donnell Jones
Arrest made for shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville
Sterling T. Brown
Alexandria man found guilty of second-degree murder of father

Latest News

Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris earns Week 5 Play of the Week honors for the fourth week after pick six against Jena
Head Coach Jimmie Hillman, quarterback Dillon Compton and junior cornerback Kyle Johnson join...
SPORTSNITE: The undefeated Bunkie Panthers join the show! - clipped version
The Northwestern State football team had its chances Saturday night to write the ending it...
The Northwestern State football team had its chances Saturday night to write the ending it wanted.
LCU vs OPSU HIGHLIGHTS 093023
LCU vs OPSU HIGHLIGHTS 093023