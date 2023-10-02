Brian Kelly recaps loss against Ole Miss; previews Missouri game

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tiger’s loss against Ole Miss and previewed the upcoming Missouri game during a news conference on Monday, October 2.

LSU came away with a 49-55 loss against Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday, September 30. As a result, the Tigers fell to No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Missouri on Saturday, October 7, in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

