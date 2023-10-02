Louisiana Fortify Homes program opens today

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting today, Oct. 2, homeowners across Louisiana will be able to apply for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program to help assist with roof upgrades.

Beginning at noon, the program will open with its first round of 500 grants. These grants will be up to $10,000 for residents to upgrade their roofs to withstand hurricane-force winds. The grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are certain requirements to qualify, including having a policy with Louisiana Citizens property insurance.

You can find more information and other requirements on the program’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cenla residents and local vendors met under the flag in Pineville for the Fifth Saturday Market.
Fifth Saturday Market under the Flagpole in Pineville drawing larger crowds
The Rapides Parish Courthouse saw about 80 voters per hour as polls opened up.
First day of early voting sees a large turnout in Rapides Parish
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 5 Play of the Week
Donnell Jones
Arrest made for shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville
Sterling T. Brown
Alexandria man found guilty of second-degree murder of father

Latest News

Gerald L. King
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris earns Week 5 Play of the Week honors for the fourth week after pick six against Jena
Head Coach Jimmie Hillman, quarterback Dillon Compton and junior cornerback Kyle Johnson join...
SPORTSNITE: The undefeated Bunkie Panthers join the show! - clipped version
The Northwestern State football team had its chances Saturday night to write the ending it...
The Northwestern State football team had its chances Saturday night to write the ending it wanted.