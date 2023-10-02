Natchitoches man pleads guilty in Lake Charles homicide case

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man pled guilty as charged to first-degree murder in a 2022 Lake Charles homicide case.

Kendrick M. Cox, 32, was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 2, 2023, for brutally murdering 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles after meeting him on a dating app, according to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

The DA says Cox has a warrant for a separate homicide case out of Natchitoches and will be transported there to answer for that charge.

