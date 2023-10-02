RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery.

RPSO responded on September 30, around 10:30 p.m. to a convenience store in the 2400 block of England Drive in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim said that two Black males wearing ski masks entered the store, armed with a black handgun, demanding money and cigarettes. The victim gave the suspects about 70 packs of Newport menthol cigarettes, an undetermined amount of cash and the victim’s cellphone. The suspects then fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident to please contact Detective Jacob Hicks at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or through the P3 App. See the photos above for reference.

