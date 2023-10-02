SPORTSNITE: The undefeated Bunkie Panthers join the show!

Head Coach Jimmie Hillman, quarterback Dillon Compton and junior cornerback Kyle Johnson join Sportsnite
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panthers are one of just three schools that remain undefeated in Central Louisiana going into Week 5.

Head Coach Jimmie Hillman, quarterback Dillon Compton and junior cornerback Kyle Johnson join Sportsnite to talk about the three shutouts so far this season along with the Panthers’ only allowing 24 points in the last five weeks.

