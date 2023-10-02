Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

