Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris earns Week 5 Play of the Week honors for the fourth week after pick six against Jena

By Mary Margaret Ellison, Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s defense has been consistent since the start of the season, forcing eight turnovers resulting in touchdowns.

Indians’ senior safety Ja’Corian Norris has had five interceptions and four pick-sixes in the last three weeks.

The fans voted and with 53% of the votes, Norris earned the Week 5 Play of the Week presented by Farm Bureau for the fourth time this season.

