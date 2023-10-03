Agreement reached: Future of death row clemency cases decided in a settlement

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The future of 56 death row inmates in Louisiana who have asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to consider commuting their sentence to life in prison is now in limbo after a settlement agreement was reached this week between the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, district attorneys throughout the state, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

That settlement essentially halts any scheduled hearings and delays any potential hearings until after Dec. 31, 2023.

In July, 56 of the 57 inmates on death row, including two cases tied to Rapides Parish and Natchitoches Parish, filed an eleventh-hour attempt at clemency before Edwards leaves office in January. This comes after the governor publically said in April that he was opposed to the death penalty in an address to the state legislature.

Hearings for 20 of the inmates’ clemency applications were set in August for October 13, November 8, November 13 and November 27, which prompted a lawsuit through AG Jeff Landry’s office against the Louisiana Board of Pardons, et al.

Multiple district attorneys around the state, including Rapides Parish DA Phillip Terrell and Natchitoches DA Billy Joe Herrington filed their own lawsuits against the Board of Pardons.

On the dates that were originally scheduled for hearings, meetings will still take place, but they will be administrative reviews and not actual hearings that would have determined the fate of the case. If cases are greenlighted for moving forward, a hearing date will not occur before Dec. 31. No other cases will be considered or added, meaning only the 20 with scheduled hearings will be taken up for administrative review before the end of the year.

There is a 60-day delay after those administrative hearings before a clemency hearing could take place if the Board agrees to move them forward. The first date that could potentially happen would be Dec. 14 with the first group of five inmates. None of those cases are from Central Louisiana. The first would also be the only group falling before the governor leaves office.

Additionally, The AG and DAs have agreed to dismiss the lawsuits that spurred the agreement.

