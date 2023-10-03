Alexandria City Council to decide on the future of ambulance services

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is expected to move forward with one of two line items tonight related to ambulance providers in the city.

If a new ordinance is passed, the city would allow multiple ambulance providers to operate within the city limits. On the other hand, if a resolution that was added last week to the agenda passes, the council would be prohibited from making any decisions regarding ambulance services until 2024.

Acadian Ambulance is currently under contract with the Rapides Parish Police Jury to remain the sole provider through October of next year.

Acadian has been the only provider of emergency and non-emergency services in Alexandria for nearly three decades.

Several members of the city council have made multiple attempts since last year to allow for competition against Acadian. However, if the new resolution passes tonight, the council will not be able to consider any changes to the current contract until it expires next October.

That meeting is taking place tonight at City Hall.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Twin Bridges Road in Alexandria
Gerald L. King
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
RPSO is investigating an armed robbery.
RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive
Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban

Latest News

The future of 56 death row inmates in Louisiana who have asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to...
Agreement reached: Future of death row clemency cases decided in a settlement
RPSB to discuss Bolton’s future, bus drivers
Jodie Melancon teaches agricultural mechanics at Avoyelles High School and is one of twenty...
Avoyelles teacher wins national prize for teaching excellence
New Orleans council to discuss fate of mayor's spokesman
New Orleans council grants two week continuance for mayor’s spokesman