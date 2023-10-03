Alexandria City Council to decide on the future of ambulance services

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is expected to move forward with one of two line items tonight related to ambulance providers in the city.

If a new ordinance is passed, the city would allow multiple ambulance providers to operate within the city limits. On the other hand, if a resolution that was added last week to the agenda passes, the council would be prohibited from making any decisions regarding ambulance services until 2024.

Acadian Ambulance is currently under contract with the Rapides Parish Police Jury to remain the sole provider through October of next year.

Acadian has been the only provider of emergency and non-emergency services in Alexandria for nearly three decades.

Several members of the city council have made multiple attempts since last year to allow for competition against Acadian. However, if the new resolution passes tonight, the council will not be able to consider any changes to the current contract until it expires next October.

That meeting is taking place tonight at City Hall.

