Alexandria City Council votes down ordinance for multiple ambulance services

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has voted down an ordinance that would have allowed multiple ambulance providers to operate in the city.

The City will remain under contract with the Rapides Police Jury to keep Acadian Ambulance as the sole provider through Oct. 2024

Acadian has been the only provider of emergency and non-emergency services in Alexandria for nearly three decades.

Several members of the city council have made multiple attempts since last year to allow for competition against Acadian.

