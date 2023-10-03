Cenla reporting ‘surprising’ low, early voting turnout in a year with a governor’s race

Voters in Louisiana are making their way to voting booths early but not in significant numbers for a year with the governor’s seat on the ballot.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With less than two weeks until the 2023 Primary Election Day, voters in Louisiana are making their way to voting booths early but, so far, not in significant numbers for a year with the governor’s seat on the ballot.

Registrars across Central Louisiana noted the low voter turnout, Rapides Parish Registrar Sandra Bonnettee calling it “surprising” and Vernon Parish Registrar Tina Cooley saying it was “much lower” than expected.

Early Voting by Parish (in-person)Saturday, Sept. 30Monday, Oct. 2
Rapides Parish1,020849
Grant Parish175154
Avoyelles Parish198225
Vernon Parish277291

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Twin Bridges Road in Alexandria
Gerald L. King
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
RPSO is investigating an armed robbery.
RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive
Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban

Latest News

Voters in Louisiana are making their way to voting booths early but not in significant numbers...
Cenla reporting ‘surprising’ low, early voting turnout in a year with a governor’s race
A high school teacher in Avoyelles Parish was awarded $50,000 after being recognized for her...
Avoyelles teacher wins national prize for teaching excellence
RPSB to discuss future of Bolton’s windows, parish bus drivers
The future of 56 death row inmates in Louisiana who have asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to...
Agreement reached: Future of death row clemency cases decided in a settlement