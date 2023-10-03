Cenla reporting ‘surprising’ low, early voting turnout in a year with a governor’s race

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With less than two weeks until the 2023 Primary Election Day, voters in Louisiana are making their way to voting booths early but, so far, not in significant numbers for a year with the governor’s seat on the ballot.

Registrars across Central Louisiana noted the low voter turnout, Rapides Parish Registrar Sandra Bonnettee calling it “surprising” and Vernon Parish Registrar Tina Cooley saying it was “much lower” than expected.

Early Voting by Parish (in-person) Saturday, Sept. 30 Monday, Oct. 2 Rapides Parish 1,020 849 Grant Parish 175 154 Avoyelles Parish 198 225 Vernon Parish 277 291

