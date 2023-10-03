Chipotle testing robotic assembly line

(NO AUDIO) Video shows Chipotle’s recently announced robotic assembly line. (Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is trying out a robotic assembly line.

The Mexican grill chain is teaming up with the food service platform Hyphen on a prototype robot that makes salads and bowls.

If a digital order includes a salad or bowl, it goes to the automated system.

A container then moves along a conveyor belt and dispensers add the requested ingredients.

At the end, the system raises the bowl so an employee can add the finishing touches and the lid.

Chipotle said the system could tackle about 65% of its digital orders.

Employees would still have to make burritos and other items.

Chipotle recently tested a robot called Autocado to help make its guacamole.

The chain said it may also test dishwashing robots soon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald L. King
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
Shooting on Twin Bridges Road in Alexandria
RPSO is investigating an armed robbery.
RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive
Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban

Latest News

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end...
Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment
Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end...
Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
Defendants Matthew Collins, left, and Christopher "Shane" Burbank talk in the gallery during...
Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel Ellis
Tom Brady gives a young fan his rookie card, worth more than $1,000. (Source: Wax, Packs and...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: 'That’s a $1,000 card right there'