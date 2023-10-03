Former teacher arrested following alleged sexual misconduct with minor, deputies say

Morgan Freche
Morgan Freche(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LORANGER, La. (WAFB) - A former teacher has been arrested following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Morgan Freche, 33, of Loranger, is charged with third-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and oral sexual battery.

Authorities said the allegations of misconduct date back to about two years ago.

Freche resigned after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with her, according to authorities.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Freche turned herself in to detectives on the morning of Tuesday, October 3, after several warrants were issued for her arrest.

