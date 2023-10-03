LCU’s basketball season starts with a trip to Baton Rouge

(Louisiana Christian University)
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU men’s basketball team tips off their 2023-24 season in Baton Rouge in exhibition games against LSU and Southern University.

The Wildcats are coming off a 13-17 2023 season where the Wildcats made it to the semifinals in the conference tournament.

With the only big contributor returner being senior forward Jude Akabueze, there will be a lot of new faces expected to step up this year in the orange and blue.

