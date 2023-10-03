RPSB to discuss Bolton’s future, bus drivers

(Credit: KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Tonight, the Rapides Parish School Board will meet for its October regular meeting with more discussion and decision planned for the transition Bolton High School’s transition to a magnet school, as well as possibly adding new full-time bus drivers to the district’s rotation.

When it comes to Bolton, the board is set to vote on options for the school’s windows. A concern with the magnet transition has been ensuring the school retains its historic status.

Bolton is set to welcome sixth through eighth graders next school year from Rapides Academy before moving fully into a Pre-K to 12th-grade magnet school the year after.

RPSB also has a motion to discuss and take possible action to reduce the budgeted amount for substitute bus operator pay and hire 15 total full-time bus operators to serve as full-time ‘sub’ drivers.

The topic came up at the board’s last meeting from Superintendent Jeff Powell to address the shortage of bus drivers in Rapides Parish.

We will have more from the meeting later tonight.

