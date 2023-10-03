Shooting on Twin Bridges Road in Alexandria

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Twin Bridges Road on Monday, Oct. 2.

APD said it happened around 1:25 p.m. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile. Crime Stoppers of Cenla is a non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald L. King
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
RPSO is investigating an armed robbery.
RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive
Cenla residents and local vendors met under the flag in Pineville for the Fifth Saturday Market.
Fifth Saturday Market under the Flagpole in Pineville drawing larger crowds
Doug Chutz
I-TEAM: Fourth officer tied to potential BRPD corruption booked on malfeasance charge
The Rapides Parish Courthouse saw about 80 voters per hour as polls opened up.
First day of early voting sees a large turnout in Rapides Parish

Latest News

Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth
Alena Noakes speaks with David Rivas, the organizer of the sheriff's debate happening in...
David Rivas previews the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Debate
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban
The Alexandria Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Gerald L. King for one count...
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
An updated burn ban that went into effect on September 29 now allows each parish the ability to...
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban