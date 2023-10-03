Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Forest Service has confirmed a fire is active near the Claiborne Firing Range in the Woodworth area.

They confirm that the service is actively handling it and will continue to work on it all night.

Progress on the fire is looking good, and so far, there is not any danger.

We will let you know when we learn more.

