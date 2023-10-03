Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Forest Service has confirmed a fire is active near the Claiborne Firing Range in the Woodworth area.

They confirm that the service is actively handling it and will continue to work on it all night.

Progress on the fire is looking good, and so far, there is not any danger.

We will let you know when we learn more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald L. King
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
RPSO is investigating an armed robbery.
RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive
Cenla residents and local vendors met under the flag in Pineville for the Fifth Saturday Market.
Fifth Saturday Market under the Flagpole in Pineville drawing larger crowds
Doug Chutz
I-TEAM: Fourth officer tied to potential BRPD corruption booked on malfeasance charge
The Rapides Parish Courthouse saw about 80 voters per hour as polls opened up.
First day of early voting sees a large turnout in Rapides Parish

Latest News

Alena Noakes speaks with David Rivas, the organizer of the sheriff's debate happening in...
David Rivas previews the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Debate
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban
The Alexandria Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Gerald L. King for one count...
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
An updated burn ban that went into effect on September 29 now allows each parish the ability to...
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban