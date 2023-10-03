You can get a free taco a day for 30 days at Taco Bell – here’s how

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one...
For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Taco Bell has announced it is bringing back the Taco Lover’s Pass subscription program for a limited time.

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 which will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.

The only catch is that customers must enroll in Taco Bell’s digital rewards program.

Seven different tacos are part of the Taco Lover’s Pass. To get the pass, click here.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, says app users who enroll in the loyalty program spend 35% more after joining.

As of August, digital orders total $7 billion, or nearly half of Taco Bell’s global sales.

Several other chains are getting in on the action with deals for their customers for National Taco Day, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, El Torito and others.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Twin Bridges Road in Alexandria
Gerald L. King
Arrest warrant issued in reference to Alexandria stabbing death
RPSO is investigating an armed robbery.
RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive
Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban

Latest News

SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
Richard Bailey Granger is shown in this booking photo.
Former Alabama middle school teacher facing sexual abuse charges, authorities say
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
In this image made available by Italian State Police, Italian state police agents attend the...
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists