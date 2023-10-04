APSO investigating fuel thefts

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the persons of interest in the images above.

The suspects are allegedly involved in thefts of fuel in the Longbridge and Cottonport areas.

If you have any information on these thefts or know the identity of the people in the photos, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

