ASH, Pineville to start District play in Week 6

ASH and Pineville will start district play this Friday in Week 6 action.
By Nigel Dyson and Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - ASH and Pineville will start district play this Friday in Week 6 action. ASH will take a trip to last year’s 5A state runner-up in Ruston and Pineville will host West Monroe, an opponent Pineville hasn’t played in over 10 years or beat since the 1970s.

ASH is coming into Week 6 play on a three-game win streak while Pineville is coming off a dominant 48-6 Jonesboro win. Pineville vs. West Monroe is also a nominee for our Week 6 Cool Game of the Week.

Both games kick off at 7 p.m. in their respective locations.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Twin Bridges Road in Alexandria
Gerald L. King
UPDATE: Arrest made for Alexandria stabbing death
RPSO is investigating an armed robbery.
RPSO investigating armed robbery on England Drive
Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth
Cenla parishes proceed with updated statewide burn ban

Latest News

ASH and Pineville will start district play this Friday in Week 6 action.
ASH, Pineville to start District play in Week 6
LCU’s basketball season starts with a trip to Baton Rouge
Southern Air Game of the Week
Vote for the Week 6 Cool Game of the Week
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps loss against Ole Miss; previews Missouri game