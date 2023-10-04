ASH, Pineville to start District play in Week 6

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - ASH and Pineville will start district play this Friday in Week 6 action. ASH will take a trip to last year’s 5A state runner-up in Ruston and Pineville will host West Monroe, an opponent Pineville hasn’t played in over 10 years or beat since the 1970s.

ASH is coming into Week 6 play on a three-game win streak while Pineville is coming off a dominant 48-6 Jonesboro win. Pineville vs. West Monroe is also a nominee for our Week 6 Cool Game of the Week.

Both games kick off at 7 p.m. in their respective locations.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.