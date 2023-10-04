Concordia Parish man arrested for attempted rape

Joe Taunton
Joe Taunton(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vidalia police arrested Joe Taunton, 44, for attempted rape and sexual battery of a child.

CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating the sexual abuse of a Vidalia juvenile on Oct. 3 and learned that the minor had been touched several times by Taunton. CPSO said Taunton also attempted to have sexual intercourse with the minor.

Taunton was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile, attempted second-degree rape, three counts of failure to register as a sex offender and three counts of convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Taunton had previously been convicted in 2011 for federal sex offense charges.

The case is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

