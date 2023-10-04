Officials from Cenla discuss effort to stop death row clemency hearings

By Alena Noakes
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Two voices behind the effort to stop the clemency hearings from moving forward come from Cenla. Alena Noakes speaks with Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell and Loren Lampert, Executive Director for the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, to break down what is next.

Related:
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
East Baton Rouge DA to file injunction to slow death row inmate clemency process
District Attorneys, Attorney General seek to block clemency hearings
Agreement reached: Future of death row clemency cases decided in a settlement

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Twin Bridges Road in Alexandria
Gerald L. King
UPDATE: Arrest made for Alexandria stabbing death
The future of 56 death row inmates in Louisiana who have asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to...
Agreement reached: Future of death row clemency cases decided in a settlement
Morgan Freche
Former teacher arrested following alleged sexual misconduct with minor, deputies say
Wildfire around Claiborne Firing Range near Woodworth

Latest News

Two voices behind the effort to stop the clemency hearings from moving forward come from Cenla:...
Officials from Cenla discuss effort to stop death row clemency hearings
Students learning about ag work at Youth Farm Day at the Porter and Son’s Ranch in Leesville,...
Vernon Parish Cattlemen’s Association hosts Youth Farm Day
The Vernon Parish Cattlemen’s Association is recruiting the next generation of farmers by...
Vernon Parish Cattlemen’s Association hosts Youth Farm Day
The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on October 3 on Fox...
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on Fox Street in Pineville