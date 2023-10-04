Pineville High School to retire Cody Ford’s jersey

Cody Ford will have his #74 jersey retired at Pineville’s home game on Oct. 20 against...
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville High School is set to honor one of the best athletes to not only come from the school but from all of Central Louisiana.

Former Rebel and current Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Cody Ford will have his #74 jersey retired at Pineville’s home game on Oct. 20.

Ford was a towering force on the offensive line for the Rebels in the mid-2010′s, ranked as high as a four-star recruit, according to Rivals. Ford was listed as the No. 22 offensive guard in the country, where he committed to Oklahoma over schools like Arkansas, Mississippi State and TCU.

He would eventually become an All-American while with the Sooners, which helped him get drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pineville will retire Ford’s jersey at halftime of the Rebels’ game in two weeks against the Alexandria Senior High Trojans.

