Alexandria man arrested for shooting on Fox Street in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on October 3 on Fox Street.

PPD responded around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Fox Street, in reference to a person who had been shot multiple times. It was learned that the victim was sitting outside of an apartment, when someone walked up to him, shot him and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Cortavius Hicks, a 24-year-old Black male from Alexandria. Hicks was located in the 2600 block of Hwy 28 East in Pineville, where he was taken into custody.

Hicks was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (two counts), illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $570,000 bond.

