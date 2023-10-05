Bond reduced for Pitkin man charged in crash that killed 23-year-old woman

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A bond reduction hearing at the Vernon Parish Courthouse was held Wednesday morning for the Pitkin man charged with vehicular homicide and a third-offense DWI.

John Thomas White Jr. is accused of being the driver in the fatal crash that killed his passenger, 23-year-old Maddisen Martin in July 2023.

It was an emotional day in the courtroom, especially for Martin’s family members who were visibly upset and displeased with the judge’s decision.

Judge Anthony Eaves granted White a bond reduction from $450,000 to $150,000 along with a list of bail conditions.

Judge Eaves went on to lecture White as he stood before the court, saying, “You got an issue and it’s bigger than alcohol,” and, “You need to grow up.”

The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case after the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s office recused itself on Monday.

An AG representative at the hearing mentioned in addition to the alcohol, traces of other substances including cocaine were found in White’s system the night of the accident.

As everything was coming to a close in the courtroom, White’s lawyer asked the judge if the defendant, White, could meet with his mother. Martin’s family appeared appalled by the request.

One family member of Martin uttered, “Do you think she [Maddisen Martin] gets to meet with her mother?” White’s lawyer apologized to the judge for provoking the reaction from Martin’s family, and then the court was adjourned.

7News found that White has been arrested and charged with 4 DWIs:

Feb. 27, 2014, in Allen Parish: DWI, speeding and underage drinking

Jan. 4, 2020, in Vernon Parish: DWI, driving without an I.D.

Sept. 16, 2022, in Leesville: DWI, improper lane usage, driving under a suspended driver’s license

Sept. 21, 2023, in Vernon Parish: DWI, vehicular homicide.

