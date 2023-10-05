Caldwell Parish vs Bunkie voted Week 6 Cool Game of the Week

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Big Red Nation, the KALB Sports team is coming to your city for the Week 6 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week.

The undefeated Bunkie Panthers will open up district play against Caldwell Parish.

The Panthers are 5-0 for the first time since the 2015 season led by first-year head coach Jimmie Hillman. Bunkie is also one of just three undefeated teams left in Central Louisiana, joining Jena and St. Mary’s.

The Bunkie defense has fueled the first-half start as they have held their opponents scoreless three times and have only given up 24 points all season.

Bunkie will have to slow down a Caldwell Parish team that comes into the game 3-2 and has scored 40 or more points in a game three times this year. In 2022, Caldwell Parish got the upper hand over Bunkie in a 43-18 win.

Live coverage from the Week 6 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week begins Friday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. on News Channel 5.

