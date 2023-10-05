Elton High employee on paid leave after being accused of felony theft

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A secretary of Elton High School is currently on leave with pay following her arrest for the charges of felony theft.

Tessa N. Deshotel, 40, of Elton, was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 3, by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office received a request from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s detectives who were attempting to apprehend Deshotel and had issued a warrant for her arrest.

Jeff Davis deputies were able to locate Deshotel, and she was booked into the parish jail, later bonding out on a $150,000 bond.

“Mrs. Deshotel is an employee of ours and is currently on leave with pay following the felony arrest on an outside warrant by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department,” said Jeff Davis School Board Superintendent John Hall. “We are not sure of the details of the arrest but we do know it is currently being investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sherrifs Department.”

Hall also said there is not a limit to how long an employee can be on paid leave.

Authorities with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Deshotel formerly worked as an independent contractor with a doctor’s office in Houma, where she is accused of stealing around $50,000 from her employer back in 2021, though they will not release the business.

