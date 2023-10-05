Fall Fun Blog!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are compiling a list of Halloween and Fall Fun activities for Cenla! If you have an event that you’d like us to add, email news@kalb.com with all of the information. Check back for updates as we add new events to our list! You can also check out our community calendar HERE.

OCT 7

Kent House Fall Herb Day: Kent Plantation House Fall Herb Day/Arts & Crafts and Yard Sale will feature the sale of quality herbs and Fall bedding plants. Vendors will also be selling both handmade food, crafts, art and garden related items. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

OCT 14

Fall Festival: Next to the Fifthward Community Center on the Ball Field from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. There is a $2 admission fee for anyone 10 and older. There will be vendors, a cook-off, a cornhole tournament, games, a bouncy house, music and more. All profits will go towards revamping the ball field to bring more practice fields to the area.

OCT 20

Fall Artwalk: The streets of Downtown Alexandria come alive as local artists demonstrate and sell their works of art! This family-friendly event will be held Friday, October 20th from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the Downtown Cultural Arts District, at 3rd St. & Murray. Fall ArtWalk features artists and craft vendors offering handmade jewelry, original paintings, sculpture, pottery, children’s clothing, natural bath products, home décor, and more! Food vendors will also be on hand with a variety of delicious options & our community stage will feature local talent!

OCT 21

Halloween event (City of Alexandria)

OCT 25

Pumpkin Painting! A Spooktacular Contest & Art Experience: Hosted by multi-award-winning artist, Kate Adams, the Aster Artist and MC Events, a mystical soirée shall unfold at Fighting Hand Brewing Company in the party room (down the hallway; past the bar). Mark thy scrolls, for the stars to align on October 25th, 2023, at the stroke of half-past six until half-past eight in the evening (6:30 pm to 8:30 pm). Unlock the gates to the pumpkin patch with prior registration. A meager sum of $35 will secure your pumpkin and all the tools you require to bring your creation to life. The witches have decreed that the most enchanting creations shall be bestowed with prizes of wonder in multiple categories: spookiest/scariest pumpkin, cutest pumpkin, most clever/original pumpkin, and the class favorite pumpkin. The Aster Artist will provide professional instruction as well as serve to judge the contest. Contestants are encouraged to take time to consider their pumpkin design in advance. Medium-sized pumpkins shall be provided. A spine-tingling playlist will be going bump in the night to set the perfect creepy mood. Our cauldrons will brim with Halloween treats, and if you seek to quench your thirst, the bar will serve you mystical potions from our Mystique Bazaar Special Menu or an enchanted Halloween Menu at additional costs. Only those of 21 years and above may enter this realm, and seats are limited. Purchase your ticket today!

OCT 26

Halloween Event (City of Pineville)

OCT 27

Tales Along the Bayou: Kent Plantation House is hosting the Rapides Parish Library’s annual Tales Along the Bayou at 6 PM on Friday, October 27, 2023. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic dinners for a family friendly night out on the lawn listening to musical entertainment, not-so-scary stories and scary stories by fabulous storytellers. Admission is free.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening and Partici . . . pation! Join us at Fighting Hand Brewing Company on Friday night, October 27th, for our 3rd Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening - part 2 of 2!!! Come in costume and dance the time warp with us while we view this flick on the big screen! Best costume gets a free T-shirt or a $20 gift certificate, winner’s choice! Marky D’z Food Bus will be here, too!

OCT 28

Halloween Event (Cryptid Crawl)

