Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A former Loranger Middle School teacher accused of having sex and becoming pregnant by a student is out on bond.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Morgan Freche’s total bond was set at $155,000. She is also required to wear an ankle monitor.
Last week…Freche resigned from Loranger Middle School after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old fathered a child with her.
