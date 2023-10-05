Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A former Loranger Middle School teacher accused of having sex and becoming pregnant by a student is out on bond.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Morgan Freche’s total bond was set at $155,000. She is also required to wear an ankle monitor.

Last week…Freche resigned from Loranger Middle School after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old fathered a child with her.

