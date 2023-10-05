Grant’s Jack-of-all-trades: Hedrick rushed for 4 TDs, 140 yards against Buckeye

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Grant’s Jackson Hedrick is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of Central Louisiana. In his senior year with the Cougars, he aims to make the most of every throw, run and score in the maroon and gold.

“A bunch of people look forward to college and look past their senior year, but I really have been trying to make the most of every moment, every practice, even when it is, and I am tired,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick has made the most of his time on the field in the first six weeks of his last season with the Cougars.

In the last three weeks, Hedrick has rushed for four touchdowns and over 100 yards against multiple opponents, including the 59-34 win against Buckeye.

He has put up impressive numbers through the air.

“We kind of game planned for Jack to take over the game, and he did exactly that,” said Cougars’ lineman Landon Vallee.

“Some of those, it was just him seeing a hole and tucking it and going, but overall, he does a great job of working with his eyes and seeing guys off and taking advantage of it,” said Cougars’ head coach Jarvous Felton.

The Cougars’ veteran quarterback now has the upper hand in the pocket, as he has been Grant’s QB-1 for three seasons, but he said he and his teammates will never forget the moment his number was called.

“I knew Brady Parker had gotten hurt, and Dr. Rister said, ‘I know your current situation, and I think you would be good to play. It is your decision,’” said Hedrick. “I remember the exact moment when I was walking on the field for my first game, I was really scared. I really think that helped me get into the role.”

“Jack’s first game, he threw three touchdowns and just took over like it was nothing, like he had been there the entire time,” said Vallee.

Felton used to go up against Hedrick every day, as he was the defensive coordinator before he became the head coach this season.

“I am kind of thankful that he is on our side, and that we are not going against him,” said Felton. “Being on that side of the ball and seeing what he does, and the true leadership he carries, not only in the quarterback room but the offensive line and receivers, shows he is a true leader.”

For his ability to make the most of his opportunity and become one of the most of experienced quarterbacks in the area, Jackson Hedrick is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

