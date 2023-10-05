No charges filed in deadly Hard Rock collapse, grand jury rules

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana Grand Jury has concluded a two-year investigation led by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, voting against indicting anyone in the catastrophic Hard Rock Hotel collapse four years ago.

The collapse happened on Oct. 12, 2019, and resulted in the deaths of three men and multiple injuries.

The grand jury meeting, held in secret on Thurs., Oct. 5, marked the last opportunity to file criminal charges before the fourth anniversary of the catastrophe. Louisiana state law provides a four-year window to pursue gross negligence charges in such cases.

Williams decided to have the grand jury hear testimony and vote on potential charges, rather than directly filing them. The grand jury returned a “no true bill” verdict.

The outcome indicates that after hearing testimony, at least nine jurors did not find sufficient evidence to establish criminal liability for the collapse.

The District Attorney’s office released the following statement:

“The DA’s office initiated an inquiry into this matter in 2021 shortly after DA Williams took office. As promised, this case was presented to a grand jury over the course of several months so these Orleans Parish citizens could make an objective determination of whether there was sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution. It’s notable that the Grand Jury was made up of a sworn group of citizens from the same juror pool who would be asked to decide guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, were this matter to make it to trial.

Unfortunately, criminal negligence carries a much higher burden than civil negligence, and upon deliberating, the jurors decided there simply wasn’t enough certainty to proceed.

This was perhaps one of the most complex cases we’ve seen in decades, and unlike the overwhelming majority of cases, there was no law enforcement-directed investigation. The typical detective-led establishment of a responsible party, warrants, and arrests that typically occur prior to a case ever landing on our desks did not exist here. They simply weren’t equipped for this type of event.

While OSHA’s experts examined the matter from an administrative enforcement perspective, they did not act as partners in furtherance of our efforts to present this case to a grand jury. In fact, they effectively obstructed our work by withholding a report containing information critical to our review. OSHA seemingly has prioritized the civil negotiations in this matter over the criminal investigation. OSHA’s refusal to turn over all evidence and reports in their control was extremely harmful to our presentation.

Still, our Chief of Homicide and Co-Chiefs of Trials accepted the challenge of pursuing justice for the families involved, and dedicated many late nights and weekends pouring through thousands of documents to prepare this matter for presentation. . Our detailed preparation included engaging national experts to provide expert opinion and analysis.

Our attorneys take these cases home with them, and our hearts break for the families and all they’ve been through. We know how badly they wanted to see accountability through the criminal legal system for the senseless loss of their loved ones, and we believe each of them deserves that level of closure. Today is a sad day, and our entire team at OPDA is frustrated with this outcome. Our hearts and prayers continue to be with them throughout their healing from such an emotionally taxing process.”

HARD ROCK COLLAPSE

City inspectors approved work at the Hard Rock Hotel site, but GPS shows they were not there

City inspector signed off on Hard Rock Hotel work without proper certification

Third city inspector likely did not visit Hard Rock site when he signed off on work

FOX 8 investigation discovers discrepancies with city inspectors at Hard Rock Hotel site

Autoplay Caption

The collapse of the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel prompted extensive investigations to determine the causes and any potential negligence involved.

In February 2020, FOX 8 uncovered how Julie Tweeter and two other inspectors, Eric Treadaway and Thomas Dwyer likely did not inspect the Hard Rock Hotel site on numerous occasions.

Our Inspecting the Inspectors reports analyzed months of logs of GPS units attached to the city vehicles of the inspectors and found that their vehicles did not come close to the construction site in the Central Business District on several instances.

In 2021, the New Orleans Inspector General released a 240-page report recommending felony charges for city building inspector Tweeter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.