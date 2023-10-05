NSU looking for first win going into Southland Conference play

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are one of many Louisiana teams who are struggling to find consistency on both sides of the ball.

The Demons are in the exact same situation as last year, starting the season 0-4, but they flipped the script in conference play by winning fourth straight games a season ago.

The Purple Swarm has been looking for their identity for the past five weeks, and during the Eastern Illinois game, they finally found it, forcing three missed field goals and a fumble.

“It is just all about assignment, alignment and execution,” said senior linebacker Jared Pedraza. “If we are all able to do that and warm to the ball, I don’t think there is anyone who can really score on us.”

The Demons will start conference play on the road this week, and the offense has yet to find consistency. Going into Week 6, the offense is hoping to find its rhythm, whether it is Tyler Vander Waal or Quarterius Hawkins as quarterback.

“Last week, we had a great chance to win that game,” said sophomore running back Kolbe Burrell. “We got three turnovers or three missed field goals, I know we didn’t capitalize on them, but usually things like that win games and when we had those opportunities, I thought we had a good chance to win. I really see the improvement from week to week, and if we can capitalize on those opportunities, we will win ten times out of ten, in my opinion.”

The Demons are not focusing on their record as of right now because once conference play begins, everyone is 0-0.

“When you look at Northwestern State and the conference column everyone is zero, you can not deny that.” said defensive coordinator Weston Glaser. “You have to be able to focus on building one week at a time. When you look at it, we are 0-0, and that is something to build upon. We can go down, play a good game this week, get a win and now you are 1-0.”

The Southland Conference is currently wide open in terms of overall records. The University of Incarnate Word is the only team in the conference with a winning record, and the Demons will travel to Lamar University on Saturday, Oct. 7, in search of their first win of the season.

