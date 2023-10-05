Pitkin woman arrested second time in connection to wildfires

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has arrested Laura C. McLaughlin of Pitkin for a second time for obstruction of justice on September 28 in connection to wildfires in the state.

McLaughlin was previously arrested on September 22 for four counts of arson and one count of obstruction in connection to multiple wildfires set in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish. She was taken into custody again in Vernon Parish on September 28 for an additional count of obstruction of justice.

She was transported to the Rapides Parish Jail, and her bond was set at $5,000, which she later posted, and was released.

LDAF stated that when the crime of obstruction of justice involves a criminal proceeding, in which a sentence of imprisonment necessarily at hard labor for any period less than a life sentence may be imposed, the offender may be fined not more than $50,000 or imprisoned for not more than 20 years at hard labor, or both.

All persons accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

