RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation

Access device fraud
Access device fraud(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the two people seen in these images.

On August 10, RPSO began an investigation on an access device fraud case, between $1,000 and $5,000. It was determined that the purchases in question were at a Walmart in Alexandria.

Images of the suspects in question that were using the debit card were captured, along with additional evidence.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, please contact Detective Jeremy Sharp with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Tioga CID 318-641-6000.

