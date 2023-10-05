Saints, Patriots Preview: Former Patriots’ DB explains offensive struggles ahead of Week 5 matchup

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints (2-2) will travel to New England on Sunday, October 8, to take on the Patriots (1-3).

Both teams have struggled offensively this year as the Saints and Patriots have not scored a touchdown on offense in at least the last six quarters.

Former Southern University and Patriots’ defensive back Maurice Hurst Sr. came to the KALB studio to explain what has prevented both teams from clicking on the offensive side of the ball through the first four games.

Hurst Sr. was named to the All-90′s Decade team for New England under Coach Bill Parcells.

