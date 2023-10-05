Shredfest 2023 - what you need to know!

Shredfest Logo
Shredfest Logo(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You protect your home from theft. But what about your trash? The majority of identity theft and fraud can be traced back to paper documents.

Keep your confidential information safe. KALB is partnering with Security Mobile Shredding at Walmart on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria on October 19 for our annual Shredfest event!

Bring your old tax records, bank statements, medical documents and any paper items you need shredded to Shredfest 2023 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on October 19.

RULES:

  • Drive up carefully to the line and stay in your car
  • Paper items ONLY, no trash allowed!
  • Please limit 5 boxes or bags

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortavius Hicks
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on Fox Street in Pineville
APSO is investigating thefts
APSO investigating fuel thefts
Cenla coaches weigh in on LHSAA approving “Select” definition
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
New Orleans teacher arrested, accused of driving juvenile escapee Lynell Reynolds to Texas

Latest News

Fall Fun Blog
Fall Fun Blog!
Pitkin woman arrested second time in connection to wildfires
Angela Filardo, 31, was booked with a single felony count of accessory to an escape.
Louisiana juvenile justice system faces scrutiny; lawmakers say legislation being considered
Pineville High School is set to honor one of the best athletes to not only come from the school...
Pineville High School to retire Cody Ford’s jersey