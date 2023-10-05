Shredfest 2023 - what you need to know!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You protect your home from theft. But what about your trash? The majority of identity theft and fraud can be traced back to paper documents.

Keep your confidential information safe. KALB is partnering with Security Mobile Shredding at Walmart on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria on October 19 for our annual Shredfest event!

Bring your old tax records, bank statements, medical documents and any paper items you need shredded to Shredfest 2023 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on October 19.

RULES:

Drive up carefully to the line and stay in your car

Paper items ONLY, no trash allowed!

Please limit 5 boxes or bags

