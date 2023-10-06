Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Alexandria has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Grant Parish on October 5.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has revealed that Rawlen Scully, 61, has been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

The incident occurred in front of Jena Choctaw Pines Casino on the night of October 5. GPSO learned that a man, Michael Perry, had a flat tire as he was leaving the casino. He stopped to change his tire and as he was standing near the trunk of his vehicle, a pick-up truck struck Perry and the rear of his vehicle. The impact caused severe injuries to Perry, who later died at the scene. The truck that struck Perry did not stop and left the scene.

The driver was later identified as Scully.

