Conviction thrown out for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case; prosecutors to appeal to State Supreme Court

Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé and WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman tied to the high-profile Livingston Parish rape case involving former sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, who was previously convicted in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman back in December of 2021, has had her conviction thrown out by the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal.

A jury found Melanie Curtin guilty of the most serious possible charge of aggravated rape, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or reduced sentencing. The jury also found her guilty on the charge of video voyeurism. Curtin was sentenced in March of 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dennis Perkins dressing room sex video can be used in Curtin trial, judge rules
‘I literally wanted to die’ - Rape victim testifies in Livingston Parish
Melanie Curtin sentenced in aggravated rape, video voyeurism case
Melanie Curtin’s attorneys want new trial, sentencing pushed back again
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Defense attorneys said Curtin should be released on bond soon, but do not expect a new trial date to be set before 2024.

Speaking about the court’s decision Thursday, attorney John McLindon who represented Curtin said, “We are very happy.”

Sources confirm to WAFB prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office will appeal the decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Records obtained by WAFB show the First Circuit Court of Appeal reviewed the records in the case and wrote that, “In light of its unique facts, we conclude that justice will only be served if the defendant is granted a new trial where a new jury will have the benefit of all the evidence. It is the paramount objective of upholding the integrity of our judicial system that dictates this result. Convictions and sentences vacated; remanded for new trial.”

According to the ruling, the court said evidence was not presented that could have helped Curtin defend herself.

The First Circuit of Appeal sent the case back to the lower court to be retried.

Curtin is the ex-lover of former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins. Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia Perkins were accused of a number of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children. Curtin was not accused of any crimes involving children. Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 41 years in Livingston Parish in February 2022 after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors.

In January of this year, Dennis Perkins agreed to a sentence of 100 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea in a case that stunned the entire community when details first emerged in 2019.

RELATED
Former deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty in high-profile case
Cynthia Perkins sentenced on sex crimes, giving children tainted baked goods

“I, therefore, respectfully dissent from the reversal of the defendant’s conviction and the granting of a new trial based on my disagreement with the conclusions reached by the majority on the issues discussed above,” said Chief Judge Guidry in his dissent.

“The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the ruling,” said a spokesperson with the AG’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortavius Hicks
Alexandria man arrested for shooting on Fox Street in Pineville
Pitkin woman arrested second time in connection to wildfires
APSO is investigating thefts
APSO investigating fuel thefts
Cenla coaches weigh in on LHSAA approving “Select” definition
Access device fraud
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation

Latest News

Pitkin woman arrested second time in connection to wildfires
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has arrested a Pitkin woman for a second...
Pitkin woman arrested second time in connection to wildfires
Bolton High School in Alexandria, La.
Breaking down Bolton’s proposed renovations for magnet school
Alliance Design Group, based in Alexandria, has come up with a plan to convert Bolton into a...
Breaking down Bolton’s proposed renovations for magnet school
Access device fraud
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation