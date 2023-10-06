Conviction thrown out for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case; prosecutors to appeal to State Supreme Court

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman tied to the high-profile Livingston Parish rape case involving former sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, who was previously convicted in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman back in December of 2021, has had her conviction thrown out by the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal.

A jury found Melanie Curtin guilty of the most serious possible charge of aggravated rape, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or reduced sentencing. The jury also found her guilty on the charge of video voyeurism. Curtin was sentenced in March of 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorneys said Curtin should be released on bond soon, but do not expect a new trial date to be set before 2024.

Speaking about the court’s decision Thursday, attorney John McLindon who represented Curtin said, “We are very happy.”

Sources confirm to WAFB prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office will appeal the decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Records obtained by WAFB show the First Circuit Court of Appeal reviewed the records in the case and wrote that, “In light of its unique facts, we conclude that justice will only be served if the defendant is granted a new trial where a new jury will have the benefit of all the evidence. It is the paramount objective of upholding the integrity of our judicial system that dictates this result. Convictions and sentences vacated; remanded for new trial.”

According to the ruling, the court said evidence was not presented that could have helped Curtin defend herself.

The First Circuit of Appeal sent the case back to the lower court to be retried.

Curtin is the ex-lover of former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins. Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia Perkins were accused of a number of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children. Curtin was not accused of any crimes involving children. Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 41 years in Livingston Parish in February 2022 after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors.

In January of this year, Dennis Perkins agreed to a sentence of 100 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea in a case that stunned the entire community when details first emerged in 2019.

“I, therefore, respectfully dissent from the reversal of the defendant’s conviction and the granting of a new trial based on my disagreement with the conclusions reached by the majority on the issues discussed above,” said Chief Judge Guidry in his dissent.

“The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the ruling,” said a spokesperson with the AG’s Office.

