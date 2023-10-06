Drought in Cenla: State experiencing worst drought conditions

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Despite the state experiencing much-needed rain, officials are not sure when the drought will end.

“Hopefully we can get enough rain to at least help us with the burn ban situations and the wildfires throughout our state right now, but as far as getting enough to raise water levels, I don’t see it in the near forecast,” said Doug Anderson, public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Anderson said there is no specific number on how many inches of rain it will take to recover.

“Obviously rain here matters substantially, but we also need lots of rain up north to raise our river systems to get them back to normal,” said Anderson.

Places like Lake Buhlow are low in water in certain spots and the drought affects how people boat and fish on the water. Anderson said October is historically dry for harvest season, and that this drought will not go away anytime soon.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, most of the state is under D3 and D4 drought, which are the two worst drought conditions possible.

Map released: Thurs. October 5, 2023 Data valid: October 3, 2023 at 8 a.m. EDT (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Over at Pineville Marine, weathering the storm is part of the process of owning a shop like the Marine.

“We are very, very blessed,” said Kathy Witherell, secretary and treasurer at Pineville Marine. “We’re very blessed to be part of this community and we’re very, very blessed with our customers. Because we’ve been here for so long. I think that my husband and hero who owns and does around here, he’s used to weathering storms.”

Witherell said revenue has been down due to the drought and fewer people getting on the water, but there are better days ahead for the shop.

“It’s a process that you go through,” Witherell said. “You have good times, and you have bad times. You try to run your business and sustain your business as responsibly as possible. Without our crew, without our customers, Pineville Marine doesn’t exist.”

The drought affects everyone, especially people on the water, and as Anderson says, boaters need to be extra careful.

“They need to pay attention to these low water situations because there are hazards that may not be seen and may not be a threat to you in a normal pool stage situation, but in these low water situations, you could hit stumps, sand bars, other hidden objects that lie just beneath the waters where you typically wouldn’t hit anything,” Anderson said.

