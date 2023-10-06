KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 6 winners
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 6, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.
Through the first half of the season, Mary Margaret holds a steady lead at 19-7 overall. Dylan Domangue has jumped back into second place after going 4-1 last week. Dylan now has a 16-10 record while Nigel Dyson is one game behind him at 15-11.
KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.
Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Caldwell Parish vs Bunkie:
- Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-20
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 42-30
- Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 42-22
Nat Central vs Benton:
- Dylan’s Pick: Nat Central 38-30
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Nat Central 36-28
- Nigel’s Pick: Nat Central 34-20
ASH vs Ruston:
- Dylan’s Pick: Ruston 48-31
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Ruston 46-21
- Nigel’s Pick: Ruston 49-28
West Monroe vs Pineville:
- Dylan’s Pick: West Monroe 32-6
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: West Monroe 48-3
- Nigel’s Pick: West Monroe 42-10
Logansport vs Rosepine:
- Dylan’s Pick: Logansport 38-18
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Logansport 32-12
- Nigel’s Pick: Logansport 37-14
