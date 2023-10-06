KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 6 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 6, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

Through the first half of the season, Mary Margaret holds a steady lead at 19-7 overall. Dylan Domangue has jumped back into second place after going 4-1 last week. Dylan now has a 16-10 record while Nigel Dyson is one game behind him at 15-11.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Caldwell Parish vs Bunkie:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-20
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 42-30
  • Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 42-22

Nat Central vs Benton:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Nat Central 38-30
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Nat Central 36-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: Nat Central 34-20

ASH vs Ruston:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Ruston 48-31
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Ruston 46-21
  • Nigel’s Pick: Ruston 49-28

West Monroe vs Pineville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: West Monroe 32-6
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: West Monroe 48-3
  • Nigel’s Pick: West Monroe 42-10

Logansport vs Rosepine:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Logansport 38-18
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Logansport 32-12
  • Nigel’s Pick: Logansport 37-14

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitkin woman arrested second time in connection to wildfires
Access device fraud
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation
Bond reduced for Pitkin man charged with vehicular homicide and and DWI
Bond reduced for Pitkin man charged in crash that killed 23-year-old woman
Morgan Freche
Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond
Angela Filardo, 31, was booked with a single felony count of accessory to an escape.
Louisiana juvenile justice system faces scrutiny; lawmakers say legislation being considered

Latest News

Highlights from the high school football matchup between Buckeye and Bolton on October 5, 2023.
Highlights: Buckeye vs Bolton
Highlights from the high school football matchup between Washington Marion and Leesville on...
Highlights: Washington Marion vs Leesville
In the last three weeks, Hedrick has rushed for four touchdowns and over 100 yards against...
Grant’s Jack-of-all-trades: Hedrick rushed for 4 TDs, 140 yards against Buckeye
Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Grant - Jackson Hedrick!
Jackson Hedrick - ACA Athlete of the Week