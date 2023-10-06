KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 6 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 6, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

Through the first half of the season, Mary Margaret holds a steady lead at 19-7 overall. Dylan Domangue has jumped back into second place after going 4-1 last week. Dylan now has a 16-10 record while Nigel Dyson is one game behind him at 15-11.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Caldwell Parish vs Bunkie:

Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-20

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 42-30

Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 42-22

Nat Central vs Benton:

Dylan’s Pick: Nat Central 38-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Nat Central 36-28

Nigel’s Pick: Nat Central 34-20

ASH vs Ruston:

Dylan’s Pick: Ruston 48-31

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Ruston 46-21

Nigel’s Pick: Ruston 49-28

West Monroe vs Pineville:

Dylan’s Pick: West Monroe 32-6

Mary Margaret’s Pick: West Monroe 48-3

Nigel’s Pick: West Monroe 42-10

Logansport vs Rosepine:

Dylan’s Pick: Logansport 38-18

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Logansport 32-12

Nigel’s Pick: Logansport 37-14

