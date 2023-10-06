Missing: April Washington of Marksville

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in finding runaway juvenile April Washington, 16, of Marksville.

April was reportedly last seen by family members on October 1. She is believed to be staying with friends/associates in Avoyelles Parish. APSO is continuing to follow up on leads as they develop.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks that if you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of April, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

