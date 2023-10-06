New 72-bed juvenile justice facility to open at old Baker site

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana Illuminator) - Louisiana officials announced plans to build a new 72-bed juvenile justice facility on the campus of the old Jetson Center for Youth in Baker, as the state struggles to find space for all the incarcerated youth who have been ordered into the highest level of custody.

Curtis Nelson, head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice, said the new Jetson building will look like the revamped Swanson Center for Youth facility in Monroe, which is opening at the end of this month.

He did not give a timeline for when the new building might open, but state officials expect it to keep lower-risk boys and young men in secure care, which is the juvenile justice alternative to prison. Twenty-four of the 72 beds will be used for an intake center for boys entering the system. The rest will serve the general population of male incarcerated youth.

The incarcerated girls in Louisiana’s secure care will also be moved to Jetson at the end of this year. They are expected to stay on the existing campus and will not be put into the new building, Nelson said.

The plans for Jetson mark a stunning reversal in the state’s approach to juvenile incarceration. In 2014, Gov. Bobby Jindal shuttered Jetson after the state faced a series of abuse allegations from young people who lived at the site. Its facilities were also considered too “prison-like” for Louisiana’s new juvenile justice programming, which was supposed to be more therapeutic than punitive.

A spike in crime following the COVID-19 crisis has recently revived calls to crack down on underage violence though. The leading candidate for governor, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, has vowed to take a tougher approach to juvenile delinquency if he wins the election.

“It seems like it’s easier to pour more money into new facilities,” Nelson said Wednesday.

Louisiana currently has 352 boys and 15 girls in secure care facilities. All of the state’s juvenile justice centers for boys are at capacity – so much so that the state has been forced to keep 62 incarcerated youth in local facilities while waiting for more state spaces to open up.

Nelson partly blames the state’s capacity crunch on prosecutors’ and judges’ unwillingness to release incarcerated youth in a reasonable amount of time.

More than three-quarters of the young people in secure care – 77% – are in custody for nonviolent offenses. Based on state guidelines, those accused of nonviolent crimes are only supposed to be incarcerated for a maximum nine months, but Nelson said they are regularly being held for over a year. Judges and prosecutors have become reluctant to let them go back home earlier.

“I have prosecutors who believe they are prosecuting adults,” Nelson said. “When youth languish in the system, they start acting out.”

Richard Pittman, director of juvenile services for the state public defender board, said he has also seen more resistance to letting incarcerated youth out of secure custody.

“Now judges are a lot less likely to take a chance on the kids,” said Pittman, who spoke at a legislative hearing this week on the status of Louisiana’s juvenile justice facilities.

The lack of space in state juvenile justice facilities has also led to overcrowding in local juvenile detention centers. Those restrictions have led prosecutors, particularly in rural areas, to charge more underage boys as adults instead of through juvenile court, Pittman said.

When they can’t find an open bed in a juvenile detention center, prosecutors are more inclined to turn to the adult system because they will be more likely to find space for the young person in the local adult jail, he said.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

