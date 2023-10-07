2023 5th Quarter Week 6 Final Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|Nat Central
|35
|Benton
|42
|ASH
|28
|Ruston
|35
|West Monroe
|31
|Pineville
|0
4A Scores
|Tioga
|49
|Pine Prairie
|0
|Washington Marion
|6
|Leesville
|48
|Peabody
|0
|Neville
|51
|Grant
|17
|Franklin Parish
|19
3A Scores
|Buckeye
|67
|Bolton
|0
|Caldwell Parish
|14
|Bunkie
|49
|Marksville
|20
|Jena
|60
2A Scores
|Lakeview
|14
|Winnfield
|30
|Mansfield
|13
|Many
|42
|Oakdale
|22
|Avoyelles
|36
|Menard
|42
|Pickering
|0
|Logansport
|38
|Rosepine
|0
1A Scores
|LaSalle
|0
|St. Mary’s
|42
|Northwood-Lena
|14
|Montgomery
|36
|Sicily Island
|0
|Block
|48
