2023 5th Quarter Week 6 Final Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Nat Central 35 Benton 42 ASH 28 Ruston 35 West Monroe 31 Pineville 0

4A Scores

Tioga 49 Pine Prairie 0 Washington Marion 6 Leesville 48 Peabody 0 Neville 51 Grant 17 Franklin Parish 19

3A Scores

Buckeye 67 Bolton 0 Caldwell Parish 14 Bunkie 49 Marksville 20 Jena 60

2A Scores

Lakeview 14 Winnfield 30 Mansfield 13 Many 42 Oakdale 22 Avoyelles 36 Menard 42 Pickering 0 Logansport 38 Rosepine 0

1A Scores

LaSalle 0 St. Mary’s 42 Northwood-Lena 14 Montgomery 36 Sicily Island 0 Block 48

