2023 5th Quarter Week 6 Final Scores

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Nat Central35Benton42
ASH28Ruston35
West Monroe31Pineville0

4A Scores

Tioga49Pine Prairie0
Washington Marion6Leesville48
Peabody0Neville51
Grant17Franklin Parish19

3A Scores

Buckeye67Bolton0
Caldwell Parish14Bunkie49
Marksville20Jena60

2A Scores

Lakeview14Winnfield30
Mansfield13Many42
Oakdale22Avoyelles36
Menard42Pickering0
Logansport38Rosepine0

1A Scores

LaSalle0St. Mary’s42
Northwood-Lena14Montgomery36
Sicily Island0Block48

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitkin woman arrested second time in connection to wildfires
Access device fraud
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation
Bond reduced for Pitkin man charged with vehicular homicide and and DWI
Bond reduced for Pitkin man charged in crash that killed 23-year-old woman
Rawlen Scully
Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish
Morgan Freche
Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond

Latest News

Highlights from Week 6 of high school football in Central Louisiana.
2023 5th Quarter Week 6 Highlights
The top plays from Week 6 of high school football in Central Louisiana.
2023 5th Quarter Week 6 Plays of the Week
Mary Margaret Ellison previews Week 6's Cool Game of the Week: Caldwell Parish at Bunkie!
Game of the Week Preview: Caldwell Parish vs Bunkie
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 6 winners