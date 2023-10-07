Bunkie’s HC Jimmie Hillman breaks down Panthers’ first 6-0 start since 2003

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panthers are one of three undefeated teams left in Central Louisiana.

The Panthers are 6-0 for the first time in two decades after a 49-14 win over Caldwell Parish in the team’s first game in district play.

Our former ACA Athlete of the Week accounted for six total touchdowns in the game as the Panthers pulled away late in the second half.

First-year head coach Jimmie Hillman talked with Mary Margaret Ellison following the win.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.