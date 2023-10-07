Daniels heroic in win over Missouri

LSU vs. Missouri
LSU vs. Missouri(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU QB Jayden Daniels, was pulled off a heroic effort in a score win over Missouri on the road.

No. 23 LSU took down No. 21 Missouri 49-39 on Saturday, October 7.

LSU is set to take on Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rawlen Scully
Alexandria man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Missing: April Washington of Marksville
(L) Valerie Williamson. (R) Marvin Williamson.
Pair arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, barricading themselves in trailer
Access device fraud
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects in access device fraud investigation