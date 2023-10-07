Daniels heroic in win over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU QB Jayden Daniels, was pulled off a heroic effort in a score win over Missouri on the road.

No. 23 LSU took down No. 21 Missouri 49-39 on Saturday, October 7.

🗣️ THAT'S MY QUARTERBACK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023

MAJOR BURNS TO THE HOUSE 🏠 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023

LSU is set to take on Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

