Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 6 Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The start of the second half of the high school football season delivered the same type of explosive plays that the first half did.

From touchdowns featuring broken tackles to a hard-hitting sack, KALB’s Farm Bureau Play of the Week nominees feature a variety of different plays.

With the poll below, vote for your favorite plays. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.